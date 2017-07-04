AU sends delegation to Eritrea amid Djibouti border tensions – News24
|
News24
|
AU sends delegation to Eritrea amid Djibouti border tensions
News24
Addis Ababa – The African Union says it will send a delegation to Eritrea as tensions grow between that country and neighboring Djibouti after the abrupt withdrawal of Qatar peacekeeping troops from a disputed border area. AU chairperson Moussa Faki …
AU to mediate Eritrea-Djibouti border dispute
IGAD Calls on AU to Fill Vacuum Created by Withdrawal of Qatari Forces
Djibouti Asks AU to Deploy Observers Along Its Disputed Border With Eritrea
