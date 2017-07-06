Pages Navigation Menu

Audio Attached: 2018 Census: Scarcity of funds hinders completion of enumeration demarcation of LGAs — Chairman

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Health

The National Population Commission (NPopC) says scarcity of funds has hindered it from completing the demarcation of enumeration areas of the country’s 774 local government areas in its pre-census exercise. The exercise is in furtherance of efforts toward ensuring a successful national census in 2018. The Chairman of the commission, Eze Duruiheoma, told the News […]

