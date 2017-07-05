Aussie Tennis Star Slammed After Bizarre Wimbledon Post-Match Interview [Video]

Nick Kyrgios is the worst thing to come out of Australian sport since Matthew Wade, and it looks like Nick’s antics are now rubbing off on fellow Aussie tennis player Bernard Tomic.

Ranked second in Australia, Tomic crashed to an embarrassing first round, straight sets defeat at the hands of German veteran Mischa Zverev.

That was bad enough, but then he appeared to not really care when quizzed by the media after the match.

Here’s the bit that really left people fuming:

Leading the charge was Pat Cash, with this below from the Guardian:

“I don’t think Bernie by a long shot represents everybody, Australian players,” Cash told the BBC. “He can do a lot worse than that to ruin the image that we’ve created. But a lot of ex-players are cringing, Aussies, especially the guys who started this pro circuit. We wouldn’t be here without these guys.” Australian six-time grand slam doubles champion Rennae Stubbs labelled Tomic’s comments a disgrace. “You’re an embarrassment to yourself, and not only to the sport but to Australian tennis,” Stubbs told the BBC…

Martina Navratilova [above] said Tomic should get out of the sport if that’s how he feels. “It’s disrespectful to the sport and disrespectful to the history of the sport. If you can’t get motivated at Wimbledon it’s time to find another job. The spectators paid good money to come here and watch Wimbledon and the guy shows up and doesn’t try, he can’t be bothered. Just stay at home.”

The clip up top doesn’t show everything Tomic said, and it’s clear he is wrestling some demons:

“So I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn’t satisfy me anymore. It’s not there. I couldn’t care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round. To me, everything is the same. I’m going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won’t have to work again.”

Compare that to someone like Roger Federer, hungrier than ever at the ripe old age of 35, and you can see why the Swiss maestro is so revered.

[source:guardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

