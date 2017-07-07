Austine, Ovoke confident Rivers Utd will redeem image in Morocco – Daily Trust
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Austine, Ovoke confident Rivers Utd will redeem image in Morocco
Daily Trust
Rivers United skipper, Festus Austine and forward, Bernard Ovoke, strongly believe they can redeem their image when they play Moroccan outfit, FUS Rabat, on the last match day of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, on Friday. Although, United lost …
KCCA's Kavuma to miss Club Africain tie
Ellili warns Rivers Utd over FUS threat
