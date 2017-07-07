Australian govt considers investing Plateau State

The Australian Government says it is exploring investment opportunities in mining and agriculture in Plateau for the benefit of Nigeria and Australia. Mr Paul Lehmann, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, said this on Friday in Jos when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

