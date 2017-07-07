Johnny Hebert: Austrian Grand Prix is Lewis Hamilton’s chance to hit back after Sebastian Vettel’s massive let-off – Evening Standard
Evening Standard
Johnny Hebert: Austrian Grand Prix is Lewis Hamilton's chance to hit back after Sebastian Vettel's massive let-off
Evening Standard
There's no two ways about it, in the case of Sebastian Vettel, the punishment didn't fit the crime. If it did then we wouldn't have had a situation in the last race in Azerbaijan when he came out of the race with more points than Lewis Hamilton having …
Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in 1st practice
Hamilton on top in Austrian GP practice
Spielberg leads the way in F1 fan engagement push
