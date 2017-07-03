Authorities say wanted President Al-Bashir to visit Russia in August

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will travel to Russia Mid August, Khartoum authorities said on Monday, a rare overseas trip for a leader wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity. Sudan’s foreign ministry said that Bashir was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral, regional, and global […]

