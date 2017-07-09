Auto industry begging a tow – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Auto industry begging a tow
Vanguard
The report, yesterday,' focused on the revelation that as at 2016, 49 auto manufacturing licences had been issued by the authorities with only 25 factories having commenced operations in the country. In this concluding part, the report examines the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!