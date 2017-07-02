Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

B& E Tournament: Torgah Closes Up on Mapwanya – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

B& E Tournament: Torgah Closes Up on Mapwanya
THISDAY Newspapers
Vincent Torgah kept the pressure on Visitor Mapwanya by reducing the latter's five-shot lead at B& E Tournament on the West Africa Golf Tour to just three shots. The Ghanaian, who won the last leg of the tour-the Memore at Obinze, Owerri, grossed 73

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.