B& E Tournament: Torgah Closes Up on Mapwanya – THISDAY Newspapers

B& E Tournament: Torgah Closes Up on Mapwanya
Vincent Torgah kept the pressure on Visitor Mapwanya by reducing the latter's five-shot lead at B& E Tournament on the West Africa Golf Tour to just three shots. The Ghanaian, who won the last leg of the tour-the Memore at Obinze, Owerri, grossed 73 …
