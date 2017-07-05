B.T.S PHOTOS: Humblesmith – Focus (Dir. By Clarence Peters)

The N-Tyze Entertainment superstar, Humblesmith who has been trending and topping charts with his new song, FOCUS has taken a leap by shooting the Video to be lovely song FOCUS. This video was shot on a location in lagos by Clarence Peters few days ago. Having pictures from the ‘Behind The Scene’ of the Video […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

