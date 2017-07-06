Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baale Of Magodo Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Baale Of Magodo Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen
Information Nigeria
The Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Lagos Mainland, Chief Mutiu Ogundare, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen. According to Vanguard, Ogundare's abduction came barely months after he and other residents kicked against the installation …
Lagos Traditional Ruler Kidnapped by Unknown GunmenThe Olisa Blogazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.