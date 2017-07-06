Pages Navigation Menu

Baale Shangisha in Magodo abducted

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Lagos Mainland, Chief Mutiu Ogundare was on Wednesday abducted by three men along Center for Management Development (CMD) Road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA). Ogundare was said to have received a telephone call from supposed developers, who had indicated interest in a landed property within his domain. The callers […]

