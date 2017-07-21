Babcock University Undergraduate & Postgraduate School fees Schedule 2017/2018 Out.

This is to inform students of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo that the institution through her management has published the school fees schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the institution payable for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. The student's tuition and other charges can be viewed from below; UNDERGRADUATE: http://www.babcock.edu.ng/20172018-undergraduate-tuition#overlay-context=20172018-undergraduate-tuition POSTGRADUATE: http://babcock.edu.ng/node/136 SPECIALIZED PROGRAMMES: http://babcock.edu.ng/node/137

