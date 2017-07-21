Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Babcock University Undergraduate & Postgraduate School fees Schedule 2017/2018 Out.

Posted on Jul 21, 2017 in Education, News | 1 comment

This is to inform students of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo that the institution through her management has published the school fees schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the institution payable for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. The student’s tuition and other charges can be viewed from below; UNDERGRADUATE: http://www.babcock.edu.ng/20172018-undergraduate-tuition#overlay-context=20172018-undergraduate-tuition POSTGRADUATE: http://babcock.edu.ng/node/136 SPECIALIZED PROGRAMMES: http://babcock.edu.ng/node/137 To See Related Post Click Here.!!! Note: We …

The post Babcock University Undergraduate & Postgraduate School fees Schedule 2017/2018 Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "Babcock University Undergraduate & Postgraduate School fees Schedule 2017/2018 Out."

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Wiki212
Guest
Wiki212

Thanks for the wonderful information

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23/07/2017 9:41 am
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.