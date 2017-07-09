Background of the National Auto Policy – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Background of the National Auto Policy
Vanguard
THE National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, was introduced in October 2013 by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration to revive the ailing Nigerian auto industry. It was originally intended to encourage local manufacturing of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!