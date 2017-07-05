Pages Navigation Menu

Badagry Residents to get free medical check from Nigerian Army

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

100 residents of Badagry, Lagos State  enjoyed free medical check by the Nigerian Army, 243 Battalion, Badagry, Lagos State, on Wednesday. The army officers also embarked on environmental sanitation and evacuation of refuse dumps at the Fibre market and the Nigeria French Language Village in Badagry. The activities were carried out in commemoration of the …

