Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Badoo Cult group strike again, kill two persons

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two suspected ritual members of Badoo Cult, terrorising Ikorodu in Lagos has struck another part of Lagos at Owode Ajegunle, killing at least three people. The attack happened at Crystal Church of Christ (C&S) Aladura at no 4, Victor Anibaba Street, Owode Weighbridge, along Ikorodu  Road. The cultists attacked the wife of the founder of the church, …

The post Badoo Cult group strike again, kill two persons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.