Badoo cult: Police orders Ikorodu residents to carry valid ID cards

LAGOS STATE Police Command has warned residents of Ikorodu and its environs to always move about with a valid identification card. According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Olarinde Famous-Cole, in a statement released yesterday, announced that the force was planning to conducta series of operations in the area. The statement reads: “The […]

