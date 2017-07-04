Badoo cult strikes again, kills three at Owode Ajegunle

Suspected Badoo cult members on Wednesday struck at Owode Ajegunle, in Ketu area of Lagos. At least three people were killed in the attack. The cultists stormed Crystal Church of Christ (C&S) Aladura at no 4, Victoria Anibaba Street, Owode Weighbridge, along Ikorodu Road. According to witnesses, the cultists initially attacked wife of the founder […]

