Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Badoo cult strikes again, kills three at Owode Ajegunle

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected Badoo cult members on Wednesday struck at Owode Ajegunle, in Ketu area of Lagos. At least three people were killed in the attack. The cultists stormed Crystal Church of Christ (C&S) Aladura at no 4, Victoria Anibaba Street, Owode Weighbridge, along Ikorodu Road. According to witnesses, the cultists initially attacked wife of the founder […]

Badoo cult strikes again, kills three at Owode Ajegunle

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.