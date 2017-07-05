Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Badoo Killings: Always carry valid IDs – Police tells Residents as it begins operations

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In light of the recent attacks on families by cultists known as Badoo, the Lagos State Police Command has issued a press statement asking residents to always carry with them a form of identification. The police said that it is important for residents to carry valid IDs because of a series of police operations that […]

The post Badoo Killings: Always carry valid IDs – Police tells Residents as it begins operations appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.