Badoo killings: Oshinowo visits community, commiserates with affected families

Following the deadly ritual attack of the Badoo group in the Owode-Ajegunle area of Lagos, the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mayor Dele Oshinowo, has visited the affected churches.

The churches attacked are the Crystal Church of Christ and Celestial Church of Christ, both located in Anibaba Street, Owode-Weighbrige, along Ikorodu Road.

The chairmanship candidate was received by mammoth crowd of sympathizers, who came out to express their displeasure over the unfortunate incident.

In sharing their pain, the chairmanship candidate commiserated with them and prayed for the souls of the deceased.

Similarly, he condemned the killings and assured the good people of the community of his readiness to work with necessary authorities in unravelling those behind the deadly group.

In appreciation, the chairman of Idera-Titun Community Development Association, Mr. Gani Ogundipe eulogized the chairmanship candidate for squeezing his tight schedule to visit them.

“Today’s visit is a remarkable one, you came to share our pain, be rest assured we won’t forget you, you have surprised the larger populace of your genuineness to serve, kindly count on us to surprise you on that day with our thumbs,” Gani said.

The post Badoo killings: Oshinowo visits community, commiserates with affected families appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

