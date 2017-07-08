Badoo Killings: Police arrests 87 Suspects, Releases Wanted List

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it has arrested 87 suspects in connection to the Badoo cult killings. The Police has also released a wanted list, urging the general public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of those in it. The 87 suspects were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts […]

