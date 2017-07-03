Pages Navigation Menu

Badoo killings: Police commence screening of 138 suspects

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Lagos State Police Command says it has begun screening of 138 suspected members of a dreaded cult group, Badoo, arrested on Saturday in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The command’s spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that the command had embarked on screening of the suspects to identify those directly involved in the criminal activities in Ikorodu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police, in conjunction with members of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC), on Saturday raided the hideouts of suspected members of the group.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

