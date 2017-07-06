Badoo Members Are Not Spirits, I Will Flush Them Out of Lagos – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday assured residents that his administration would curtail the activities of the notorious group known as ‘Badoo’ in the Ikorodu axis of the state.

Ambode, who gave the assurance while commissioning a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe also promised to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students.

Ambode said that he did not believe that the Badoo members were spirits and could disappear.

“I am deeply concerned about the issue of kidnapping in the state and also the recent development that has been happening in Ikorodu about mob action, as well as that of Badoo.

“I just want to assure residents that we are doing everything possible. We don’t run the government on the pages of the newspapers, and that is why you see that we do not make comments in the newspapers,’’ Ambode said.

He, therefore, charged traditional rulers, especially those in Ikorodu, to wake up from their slumber by helping the government to nip in the bud the rising wave of kidnappings and the Badoo menace in the state.

Ambode said it had come to the point that traditional rulers in the state must come together and speak to the Baales in Ikorodu to nip kidnapping in the bud.

According to the governor, intelligence reports had it that some of the Baales colluded with kidnappers to kidnap people in remote areas.

“We have intelligence here that some of these things are coming from within and our Kabiyesis and Obas need to do something as quickly as possible to arrest the decadence.

“As far as the Badoo case is concerned, I do not believe that it has anything to do with a disappearing ghost.

“I don’t also believe that the rituals can be taking place, without some people not being behind it.

“So, I challenge all our Kabiyesis and all our traditional rulers and Baales, we must arrest this situation as quickly as possible and show that traditional value that we have always been known for and then we will continue to support you,’’ Ambode said.

The governor said his government was wholeheartedly committed to safety of lives and property in the state.

NAN

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Badoo Members Are Not Spirits, I Will Flush Them Out of Lagos – Ambode appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

