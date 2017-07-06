Badoo: OPC leader, Gani Adams blows hot over Ikorodu killings

National coordinator of the OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, has vowed that his group would not relent until sanity is restored to Ikorodu area of the state. He said police authorities in Lagos State had invited the OPC for a joint operation to rid Ikorodu of the deadly squad, badoo, which had lately wreaked havoc on […]

