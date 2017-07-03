Badoo: Police Commissioner to speak on Ikorodu cult group, arrested members
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, will provide an update on arrested members of the dreaded Badoo gang. Owoseni, it was gathered, may reveal identities of those arrested, atrocities they had committed, the command’s continued efforts to totally dislodge the cult group, among others. On Monday, DAILY POST was reliably informed by a senior […]
Badoo: Police Commissioner to speak on Ikorodu cult group, arrested members
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!