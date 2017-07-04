Badoo: Police orders Ikorodu residents to carry ID cards

The Lagos State Police command has warned residents of Ikorodu and its environs, to always go about with a means of identification. This comes after about two persons were burnt to death, over suspicions that they belong to the notorious cult group, ‘Badoo’. In a statement by Police PRO, Olarinde Famous-Cole on Tuesday, the Police […]

