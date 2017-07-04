Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Badoo: Police orders Ikorodu residents to carry ID cards

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police command has warned residents of Ikorodu and its environs, to always go about with a means of identification. This comes after about two persons were burnt to death, over suspicions that they belong to the notorious cult group, ‘Badoo’. In a statement by Police PRO, Olarinde Famous-Cole on Tuesday, the Police […]

Badoo: Police orders Ikorodu residents to carry ID cards

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.