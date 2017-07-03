Bail Conditions: Buhari Flouts Court Orders, Why Won’t I? -Nnamdi Kanu

Insists Anambra Governorship Poll Will Not Hold Biafra agitator and the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said he is flouting his bail conditions because of President Muhammadu Buhari. According to Kanu who spoke with journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, if Buhari is not obeying court injunctions to…

The post Bail Conditions: Buhari Flouts Court Orders, Why Won’t I? -Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

