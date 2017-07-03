Pages Navigation Menu

Bail Conditions: Buhari Flouts Court Orders, Why Won’t I? -Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Insists Anambra Governorship Poll Will Not Hold   Biafra agitator and the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said he is flouting his bail conditions because of President Muhammadu Buhari.   According to Kanu who spoke with journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, if Buhari is not obeying court injunctions to…

