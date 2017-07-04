Pages Navigation Menu

Bajaj auto launches mini-cargo, ambulance trucks in Nigeria – TVC News

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business


TVC News

Bajaj auto launches mini-cargo, ambulance trucks in Nigeria
TVC News
Bajaj-tricycle-TVC World's largest manufacturer of 3- wheelers,Bajaj Auto, India has introduced to the Nigerian market a new range of products. These products are Bajaj MaximaC, mini truck and mini ambulance trucks. The company's vice president,K.S …
