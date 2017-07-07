Pages Navigation Menu

Banky W Borrows Lines From JAY Z, Wades Into Wizkid, Davido’s Feud

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian RnB singer an EME boss, Banky W has reacted to the ongoing social media war between two Nigerian artistes, Wizkid and Davido. Recall that both parties had started the social media war some days back after calling each other out using cryptic messages. The feud however got deeper when Real Madrid star player, Cristiano…

