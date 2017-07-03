Pages Navigation Menu

Bar owner beats girlfriend to death, hides body inside a bush

A bar owner , identified as Sikiru Adeosun, has been apprehended by residents of Halleluyah Estate in Ido Osun, in the Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State,for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and throwing her corpse inside a bush at the Gaa Fulani area of the estate. The suspect, Adeosun was caught around 7am while …

