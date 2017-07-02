Pages Navigation Menu

Barca demands £195m for Neymar

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports

Neymar’s release clause has been increased to a staggering £195m (€202m).

The Brazilian has enjoyed another stunning season with Barcelona , scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

He signed a five-year deal last summer, with his release clause standing at £195m (€202m)

Manchester United have been linked in the past but they will now have to pay even more.

Upon penning the deal, Neymar agreed his release clause would rise by €20m.

And the gastronomic rise won’t stop there either.

In another 12 months time, Neymar’s release clause will be nudged to £216m (€250m).

The Brazilian was among those to witness teammate Lionel Messi tie the knot on Friday.

Messi married childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo at a ceremony in Rosario.

He uploaded a snap on Instagram, showing off his new locks, alongside the groom and former teammate Dani Alves.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

