Barcelona Confirms Matthieu Exit

Barcelona have confirmed Jeremy Mathieu will be leaving the club, after giving him permission to train with Sporting.

The former France international still has a year left on his contract, but is to be released by Barcelona.

Sporting have been constantly linked with Mathieu and he will link up with them on a trial basis.

A statement released by Barca on the club’s official website read: “FC Barcelona has granted permission for defender Jeremy Mathieu to train on a trial basis during his holidays with Sporting Club de Portugal.

“Once this period is over, the two clubs and the Frenchman will make a decision on the player’s future.”

