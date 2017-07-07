Lionel Messi finally saves himself from going to prison – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Lionel Messi finally saves himself from going to prison
NAIJ.COM
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has finally saved himself from going into prison after paying up the sum of £221,000 which is the tax fraud fine. The Argentine was accused of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities and was also sentenced to 21-months in …
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi avoids prison after he chooses to pay higher fine of £221000 in tax fraud case
Barcelona's Lionel Messi to pay €252k fine in place of jail time for tax fraud
Messi tax fraud sentence reduced to fine
