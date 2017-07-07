Barcelona reveal why they made Messi highest-paid player in Europe – Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona reveal why they made Messi highest-paid player in Europe
Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has said they can afford Lionel Messi's new contract, despite the club's wage bill being above a recommended limit. Messi will reportedly earn close to €565,000 (£500k/$645k) a week until June 2021, making him …
