Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona reveal why they made Messi highest-paid player in Europe – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Barcelona reveal why they made Messi highest-paid player in Europe
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has said they can afford Lionel Messi's new contract, despite the club's wage bill being above a recommended limit. Messi will reportedly earn close to €565,000 (£500k/$645k) a week until June 2021, making him …
Barcelona chief: Marco Verratti wants to come but PSG won't negotiateESPN FC
PSG star 'would love' Barcelona move but club refuse to sellThe42
Barcelona president admits Marco Verratti wants to join the club as agent labels him 'prisoner' of PSGThe Independent
RTE.ie –Express.co.uk –Independent Online –360Nobs.com
all 34 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.