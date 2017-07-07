Barcelona target Verratti training with PSG

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti resumed training with Paris Saint-Germain Friday after the French club blocked a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The midfielder has been linked to Barcelona throughout the summer and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo of his frustrations at running into a PSG roadblock.

“Verratti is a player who interests us,” said Bartomeu. “The technical staff believe he is good enough to play for Barcelona.”

“We know the player is bowled over by the prospect of coming to Barca,” said Bartomeu. “But when you ring PSG and you talk to their president (Nasser Al-Khelaïfi), he says to us that he is not for sale and that they don’t have a release clause.”

Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport that Qatar’s Khelaïfi sees Verratti as the cornerstone of a PSG side of the future and would never be forgiven in Doha if he released him.

The Italian was part of the PSG side that infamously ceded a 4-0 first-leg lead against Barcelona in the round of sixteen of the Champions League.

PSG said on its website that Verratti ” has joined his teammates this morning before heading for the training ground.

“The number 6 of the club of the capital completed a training session alongside the other members of the group before carrying out a specific training.”

