Barcelona To Announce Lionel Messi Has Signed New £500,000 Per Week Contract

Barcelona are close to announcing that Lionel Messi has penned a new deal at the club, which would include a buy-out clause of €300million, according to reports.

His original deal was due to expire in 2018, But that wait is finally over with the player ready to tie his future to the club. The new contract will run until 2021, with the option of an extra year and Barcelona are keen to announce it on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi has been linked to the Premier League with last year’s tax evasion case almost sending him into the arms of Manchester City but Barcelona have renewed vows with their greatest-ever player.

Messi got married to long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo last Friday and he is still on honeymoon in the Caribbean but when he returns to training next week he will sign his new deal.

His new net salary will go up to £26.4m per season, putting him on over £500,000 per week.

