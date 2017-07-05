How Messi’s new salary compares to other sport’s superstars – SBS – The World Game
|
SBS – The World Game
|
How Messi's new salary compares to other sport's superstars
SBS – The World Game
Steph Curry, Fernando Alonso and Floyd Mayweather all feature in this list as we look at where Lionel Messi's bumper new Barcelona deal fits into the wage hierarchy. Messi's latest four-year contract, reportedly worth £263 million (A$447 million) or a …
Lionel Messi and Barcelona Agree on Extension
Messi signs but Barcelona still have plenty of work to do
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
