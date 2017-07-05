Bartomeu: Messi’s Renewal Is Good For Football

Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu says he never doubted Lionel Messi would extend his contract and believes it is good news for football.

The catalan star has signed a new four-year contract extension, that will keep him at Camp Nou till 2021.

There was never doubt of Messi extending his contract and Bartomeu did not think otherwise.

“Personally, I was always convinced that he’d renew his contract for the next four years,” he said.

“This is great news not just for Barca fans, but for the football world in general.

“Leo Messi’s story is one of loyalty and commitment. He’s the greatest player in football history and has been at Barca since he was just 13. And the story continues.

“The fact he’s staying for another four years means that things are going well, and will go well, and we are very happy for him and the Barca family.”

“We also renewed Neymar and [Luis] Suarez’s contracts and it’s not easy to convince such quality players to stay in such a competitive world as that of modern football,” he said.

“A lot of clubs are after our stars, but they want to stay here and keep enjoying this successful era.

“Leo Messi has always said that he’d like to see out his professional career here at Barca and this contract says it all. It sends out a message of unity between Messi and Barca.”

