Basking German federation registers seven million players

Basking in international glory, the German football federation said Tuesday that the number of players registered in the country had broken through the seven-million mark.

The federation said 7,043,964 men and women were registered members, an increase of 74,500 from the same time last year.

The growth, in a country of almost 83 million people, is largely attributed to the success of Germany’s international teams.

The men’s team are reigning World Cup champions and have just won the Confederations Cup in Russia, while the under-21 side were crowned European champions on Friday. The German women’s team are Olympic and European champions.

