Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Basking German federation registers seven million players

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Basking in international glory, the German football federation said Tuesday that the number of players registered in the country had broken through the seven-million mark.

Germany’s midfielder Lars Stindl (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal during the 2017 Confederations Cup final football match between Chile and Germany at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

The federation said 7,043,964 men and women were registered members, an increase of 74,500 from the same time last year.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The growth, in a country of almost 83 million people, is largely attributed to the success of Germany’s international teams.

The men’s team are reigning World Cup champions and have just won the Confederations Cup in Russia, while the under-21 side were crowned European champions on Friday. The German women’s team are Olympic and European champions.

The post Basking German federation registers seven million players appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.