Bayelsa institute rallies support for Boroh

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE management of Bayelsa State-based International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality has called on all stakeholders to support the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boroh (retd), in his efforts to reposition the Niger Delta and set it on the path of recovery, peace and development.

The institute condemned what it described as the recent brazen and unwarranted attacks on Boroh despite his good work and achievements.

It noted that as one of the proud partners and major players in the amnesty project, it could affirm from the template of service set by Brig Gen Boro since assumption of office, that due process and competitive bidding process are followed in the award of contracts or engagement of service vendors by the Amnesty Office.

Rector of the institute, Mr. Timi Johnson, in a statement in Yenagoa by the PRO, Gibson Gbalimori said: “One major innovation adopted by the Amnesty Office is the important decision by Gen Boroh to personally lead a delegation of top officials from Abuja to carry out rigorous verification of claims by prospective partners and vendors to their existing facilities, as claimed in their proposal(s) including that presented by the institute, before approval was given for the memorandum of understanding and commencement of training/empowement project.”

“This was the experience of this institute before the approval of the first batch of 1000 beneficiaries to be trained in 2017. It is also on record that those trained by the institute and who graduated two weeks ago, were empowered with starter packs in catering and fashion designing, worth several millions of naira courtesy of Boroh’s reform in line with the mandate if the Presidential Amnesty Programme for full integration of delegates that successfully completed the training.

“The institute believes that the firmness of Boroh is beginning to pay off as it has checked the crass opportunism, rot, indiscipline and inexorable mess which had characterised the programme.”

The post Bayelsa institute rallies support for Boroh appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

