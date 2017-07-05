Bayelsa State College Of Arts & Science 2017/2018 FT/PT ND/Certificate Courses Admission Form Out.

The Bayelsa State College of Arts and Science hereby inform applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the full-time & part-time Diploma in Law and National Diploma (ND) programmes of the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session. BYCAS AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES & REQUIREMENTS. SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES Accountancy Business Administration And Management Mass Communication Banking …

The post Bayelsa State College Of Arts & Science 2017/2018 FT/PT ND/Certificate Courses Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

