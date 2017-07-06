Bayelsa teachers to Dickson, Fed Govt: don’t let councils pay us – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Bayelsa teachers to Dickson, Fed Govt: don't let councils pay us
The Nation Newspaper
Primary school teachers yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest in Bayelsa State demanding transfer of their financial obligations from the local government to Federal and state governments. About 100 of the teachers under the aegis of the Nigeria …
Akwa Ibom Teachers Protest Over Primary School Management
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!