Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayero University 2016/2017 Part-Time SCE School Fees Schedule Out.

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Bayero University, Kano (BUK), School of Continuing Education, through her management have released the amount payable as school fees by the part-time undergraduates for the 2016/2017 academic session.     See also: BUK Part-Time School f contining education admision list BUK PART-TIME DEGREE SCHOOL FEES SCHEDULE. BUK School of Continuing Education Undergraduate Fresh Students …

The post Bayero University 2016/2017 Part-Time SCE School Fees Schedule Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.