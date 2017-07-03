Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija Gifty Displays Cleavage In New Photos

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The rumoured girlfriend of Mr2Kay has released a new photo of her new look as she tints her hair coupled with an amazing make-up. Ex housemate of the Big Brother Naija show, Gifty Onyechukwu Ajumobi popularly known as Gifty has dropped fresh photos for her teeming fans. Gifty who was accused of being married and …

The post #BBNaija Gifty Displays Cleavage In New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.