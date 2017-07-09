Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija2017 winner Efe speaks to Hip TV about Pressure from fans & his changed Phone Line

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Music

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe explains the reason behind his changed phone line in a new interview with Hip TV. The singer who recently released the visuals to his latest single “Somebody” said the demand for money from people was high and was a major factor in his decision. He added that some would ask for money to celebrate […]

