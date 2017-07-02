#BBNaija’s Marvis kicks off the New Month with New Single “Vibe”

Finalist at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija show, Marvis has started off the month with this new single “Vibe“, produced by Chris Strings. Listen up below! Watch the lyric video below:

