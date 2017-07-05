Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Before I leave office, I will send the ‘Holy Spirit’ to Imo people – Okorocha

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has promised the people of the state that he will send them the ‘Holy Spirit’ in the form of a proactive successor before his tenure ends. He made this promise when he addressed a mammoth crowd that stormed the Government House yesterday in a display of solidarity and […]

Before I leave office, I will send the ‘Holy Spirit’ to Imo people – Okorocha

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.