Begging celebrities for money on social media is being fake – Darey Art Alade – Vanguard
|
Begging celebrities for money on social media is being fake – Darey Art Alade
Vanguard
Award-winning singer, Darey Art Alade, has condemned fraudulent fans who beg celebrities for money on social media, saying that such people are fake; without real problems. In a recent interview, the alternative music singer advised celebrities to be …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!