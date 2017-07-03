Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Behind the Bahd Guy! Falz covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue – BellaNaija

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Behind the Bahd Guy! Falz covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue
BellaNaija
Comedian, actor and rapper Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz is the cover of the latest issue of Guardian Life Magazine. Speaking to Beatrice Porbeni, the lawyer turned entertainer spoke about his opinion on the Nigerian legal system, his alter
Falz : Music star talks perfect woman, alter ego and famePulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.