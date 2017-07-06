BellaNaija nominated in the “Best Online Media” Category for BORA 2017

Hello BellaNaijarians! Yours truly has been nominated for the 2017 Best of the Republic Awards (BORA). YAY! Thank you BNers! We love you as we wouldn’t have gotten here without your love and support all these years. According to BORA, “profiles (of nominees) were accessed based on self-improvement, personal achievement measured against original circumstances and […]

The post BellaNaija nominated in the “Best Online Media” Category for BORA 2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

