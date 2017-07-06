Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BellaNaija nominated in the “Best Online Media” Category for BORA 2017

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hello BellaNaijarians! Yours truly has been nominated for the 2017 Best of the Republic Awards (BORA). YAY! Thank you BNers! We love you as we wouldn’t have gotten here without your love and support all these years. According to BORA, “profiles (of nominees) were accessed based on self-improvement, personal achievement measured against original circumstances and […]

The post BellaNaija nominated in the “Best Online Media” Category for BORA 2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.